US Navy Conducts 'Freedom Of Navigation Operation' In Indian Waters Without Consent

The US Navy conducted a Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in Indian waters near the Lakshadweep Islands on April 7, without New Delhi's permission to challenge India's "excessive" maritime claims. In a statement issued by the Commander of the US seventh fleet, it stated, "USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law."

The US Navy added, "We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements."

According to the statement, on regular basis, the US forces operate in the Indo-Pacific area. It asserted, all operations are planned in compliance with international law. The statement added, "US Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."

Military drills or manoeuvres in India's exclusive economic zone or continental shelf require prior approval. According to the statement, "India requires prior consent for military exercises in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation upheld rights, freedom & lawful uses of sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims."

As per the reports, India ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1995; however, the US is free from it. It is against the law for the Indian Navy to perform military drills in India's exclusive economic zone, said reports.

The UNCLOS, also known as the Law of the Sea Convention or the Law of the Sea Treaty, is an international agreement that resulted from the third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS III) held between 1973 and 1982. The Law of the Sea Convention establishes rules for corporations, the environment, and the management of marine natural resources, defining the rights and obligations of nations in relation to their use of the world's oceans.

