US Navy Secretary In India; To Visit Nation's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant

Mr Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of Navy, United States arrived in India for a five-day official visit from November 17-21, 2022.

Multiple meetings have been scheduled for Carlos Del Toro, such as an official meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and high ranking officials of Government of India in New Delhi. Mr Toro will also be visiting Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command at Kochi where he will be interacting with Commander-in-Chief. He will also be paying a visit to India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard.

For a very long time, India and United States have been close allies and are maintaining friendly relations with each other. Interestingly, the Defence relationship between the two countries have transformed gaining mutual trust and confidence after the 'Defence Partner Status' accord to India on June 16. Also both the countries have given their mutual consent to various foundational agreements, including the Defence Framework Agreement, signed in 2015, that assured defence establishments in the two nations

In 2016, a mutual nod was given by USA and India to the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement where it was inked by both the nations that they will provide logistical support to each other for the armed forces. The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement signed on September 6, 2018, promised information sharing with information with each other's Armed forces even more actively. The Basic Exchange Cooperation Agreement, enabled sharing of geo-spatial information between Ministry of Defence and National Geospatial Agency, USA.

The Indian Navy always stands in full support of US Navy on various issues and holds firm interactions such as the MALABAR, whose last edition held from November 9–November 15, 2022, off Yokosuka, Japan. Similarly, India actively participated in US-led RIMPAC 2022 where information was exchanged through the medium of Executive Steering Group meetings held annually.

Navies of both India and United States have coordinated thoroughly with a shared aim of a 'Free, Open and inclusive Indo-Pacific'.