US Navy Set To Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship USS Marinette

The commissioning of LCS 25, the latest addition to the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class, will be graced by the presence of several distinguished American dignitaries and officials. US Representative Mike Gallagher is slated to deliver the principal address during the ceremony.

The commissioning event will also feature remarks from Russell Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the US Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller; Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall, Judge Advocate General of the Navy; Jean Stegeman, Mayor of Menominee, Michigan; Steve Genisot, Mayor of Marinette, Wisconsin; and Mr. Chauncey McIntosh, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors.

The ship's sponsor, Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of the US Department of Energy, is also set to be present in the commissioning ceremony of LCS 25, also known as USS Marinette.

Freedom-Variant Vessel to Carry Marinette's Legacy

LCS 25, the 13th vessel in the Freedom-variant LCS class, holds a special place as it is the first naval warship to bear the name of Marinette, Michigan. Notably, it is the third naval vessel to be named after the community. The decision to name the ship after Marinette was made on September 22, 2016, in recognition of the town's contributions and the shipbuilders' dedication to bringing these vessels to life.

The LCS class is composed of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and constructed by two distinct industry teams. The Freedom-variant team, responsible for the odd-numbered hulls, is led by Lockheed Martin and operates out of Marinette, Wisconsin. On the other hand, Austal USA leads the Independence-variant team, located in Mobile, Alabama, responsible for LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls.

Littoral Combat Ships Redefine Naval Warfare

Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) represent a new era of naval warfare. They are agile, optimally manned surface combatants designed to excel in near-shore and open-ocean environments, effectively countering 21st-century coastal threats. These ships seamlessly integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams, supporting missions ranging from forward presence and maritime security to sea control and deterrence worldwide.

The LCS program plays a pivotal role in ensuring the US Navy's readiness and adaptability in a rapidly evolving security landscape, setting the stage for future naval operations and maritime strategy.