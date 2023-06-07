US NSA To Arrive In India On June 13, Details Of GE-414 Engine Deal To Be Finalised

A big key strategic deliberation is lined in a build-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States that is scheduled for June 22. US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will arrive in India on June 13 for a two-day visit and hold meetings with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval on mutiple issues.

As per the sources, both the NSAs will hold discussions in a bid to finalise details of the GE-414 jet engines deal during the key meets in New Delhi. They will also share the emerging technologies to counter cyber threats, how to counter the Chinese challenge in the Indo-Pacific and finetune both nations’ position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The outcome of the issues is likely to find mention in the PM Modi and US President Joe Biden's meeting on June 22.

Sullivan’s visit will also come a week after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s where he held a one-on-one meeting with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

US reiterates partnership with India 'most consequential'

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel asserted that America shares a “consequential relationship” with India and is committed to deepening ties with the world's largest democracy. Patel had on June 6 stated that Washington is looking forward to hosting the Indian Prime Minister with the agenda of strengthening and collaborating on a number of issues between both nations. When asked whether the US will hold discussions related to the “democratic backsliding” and “human rights issue” with the Indian Prime Minister, Patel emphasised the close cooperation between both nations on important issues. Citing 'American interests', the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson asserted that the US directly engages with governments on human rights issues.

He added, "Whether it be concerning the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, or deepening our trade and security cooperation as well. And as we do with nations around the world, we will also regularly engage on human rights issues directly with governments as it relates to issues that are in the American interest".

Prime Minister Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22 where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House. He will also address the US Congress. He has been invited to address a joint meeting of the US Congress later in June which will make him the first Indian Prime Minister to do this twice. Globally, PM Modi is second only to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who has addressed the US Congress thrice.