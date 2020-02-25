The Debate
The Debate
WATCH: US President Donald Trump Inspects Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

General News

US President Donald Trump, and US First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, & PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

US President Donald Trump, and US First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, ahead of the ceremonial reception accorded to the visiting dignitaries. The US President inspected the Guard of Honour after the national anthems of both countries concluded. On the second leg of his 2-day visit, US President Donald Trump and PM Modi are expected to hold delegation-level talks at Delhi's Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

 

