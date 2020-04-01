'Reaching Out To Indian Students Facing Difficulty Amid Lockdown,' Says Indian Envoy To US

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday affirmed that the US authorities are reaching out actively to the Indian students facing difficulty amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sandhu said that the US has taken several measures in providing relief to the Indian citizens during these difficult times.

The Envoy said, ever since the Indian Government imposed restriction on visas on March 11, the Indian embassy in the US launched a 24x7 helpline for students facing any trouble. The embassy also provided emergency visas to them and got in touch with students through student bodies. A special task force constituted by the United States reached out to universities and persuaded them to continue accommodation for students.

"We got in touch with the hotel Industries, amongst them many Indian Americans provided free accommodation to the students. Even the Indian doctors provided medical assistance on telephones. So within the constraints, we have responded to all those who have contacted us for help," said Taranjit Sandhu.

How many Indians have tested positive for COVID-19?

A total of 200,000 students, 300,000 Green Cards, 125,000 H1B visa holders reside in the US. As of Wednesday, ten Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 and four deaths have taken place. "We are in touch with the families of the deceased. Most of them are settled in New York," Taranjit Sandhu said.

The Envoy also said that the United States is responding to the emergencies. He also said that the US is looking up to the measures taken by the government of India in combating the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

