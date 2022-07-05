US Rep Moore Hails PM Modi For 'Covid Victory', Lauds India's Vaccine Development

US delegation lead, Representative JA Moore, on a visit to India, credited PM Narendra Modi for India's succesful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also praised the vaccine development by India done either in collaboration or indigenously, and further credited the victory over the pandemic to PM Modi and his government.

Moore and the delegation consisting of Representatives, Senators, and other U.S. leaders are on a five-day India tour, which among other activities will also include engaging with the institutions and the works connected with Dr Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF). South Carolina Rep JA Moore sits on the advisory board of SGEF.

The team from US is on a five-day tour to India and while visiting Delhi, they met educational and entrepreneurial leaders, where JA Moore said it was heartening to see the commendable success in developing the Covid-19 vaccine.

"India is home to many vaccines that are being developed indigenously or manufactured in collaboration, and the credit for this victory over Pandemic goes to Mr. Narendra Modi and his government," he added.

US delegation receives grand reception at the SGEF

The delegation, which also comprised of Duane Cooper - owner of Strategic Films, received a grand welcome at the offices of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation at Hyderabad and Palvancha. JA Moore said that they were proud to visit Dr. Shyamala Gopalan's hometown and honour her. The US delegation visited Chennai and participated in Sriram Educational Trust and Shyamala Gopalan Foundation events.

JA Moore said, "That's why I joined Shyamala Gopalan's advisory board." The foundation for formed in the memory of Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American mother who influenced her daughter Kamala Harris' life. He further expressed happiness for getting the opportunity to visit the home town of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan. They also participated in the Sriram Educational Trust and foundation events.

The US delegation lauded N. Suresh Reddy for heading the mission and the work done by the foundation, especially Sri World School, which aspires to revolutionise the education sector. Later, Moore stated he and his crew will endorse the foundation's excellent mission. He is working with the foundation to create a World Summit on Education series to share educational solutions, programmes, and innovation.

IMAGE: PTI