US-Russia Tussle To Woo India With Aerial Fighters Amid Changing Geo-strategic Dynamics

India and Russia have historically had close ties in the defence sector, and Russia has proven to be a major supplier of military equipment to the country for several decades. Moscow has provided New Delhi with significant defence platforms like Sukhoi fighters, T-90 tanks, BMP-2s, S-400 air defence system, and Kilo and Akula-class submarines in addition to small arms. Notably, amid the 14th edition of the Aero India aviation exhibition, Russia’s efforts to strengthen its bond with India, especially in the defence sector was evident from its bid to strike a deal with the nation on joint development of its new 5th-generation fighter Su-75 ‘Checkmate’.

Meanwhile, the United States displayed its Air Force’s most advanced fighter, the F-35 Lightening II. A fifth-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to perform ground-attack and air-superiority missions, the F-35 is the result of the US’ Joint Strike Fighter program. Furthermore, America’s bid to woo India away from its traditional defence supplier amid Aero India 2023 included a display of Super Hornets, B-1B bombers and the F-16s which are also employed by the Pakistan Air Force. Notably, the United States has been actively seeking to increase its defence ties with India and reduce its dependence on Russian defence equipment. This effort is part of a broader American strategy to deepen its relationship with India, which has been designated as a "major defence partner" by the US government. Furthermore, Washington has amped up the trend of joint military exercises with India amid a push to boost defence ties amid changing geo-political dynamics.

Global manufacturers pitch for Indian Defence markets

Russia has played a close ally of India, which was proved in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war. Russia, the then-Soviet Union sent a naval task force to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to deter the US from becoming more involved in the conflict after the latter sided with Pakistan. However, in recent years, India has made strides in not only diversifying its military procurement but also taking the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, especially in the defence sector to new heights. Notably, countries like Israel, Russia, the US, the UK, and France are among the major defence manufacturers to eye India for defence exports.

The Indian government’s ‘Buy Indian procurement policy’ is vital for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of defence equipment and for reducing the nation’s dependence on imports from foreign countries. The policy is aimed at boosting the domestic defence industry in India, creating jobs, and reducing India's defence import bill. The government has set a target of achieving 70% self-reliance in defence production by 2025.

Image: AP (A Russian S-400 aerial defence system)

Meanwhile, various nations have eyed exporting a wide variety of defence equipment to New Delhi in recent years. The US exported Apache helicopters to India following the infamous Galwan Valley clash which led to the unresolved border stand-off between India and China. Furthermore, Russia’s supply of the S-400s ensured the security of India’s borders with the hostile neighbour. French-built Rafael fighters were acquired by India amid the Indo-China border contention in 2022. India has sought military equipment in areas of missile defence, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and electronic warfare systems from Israel.

Image: AP (An Indian army convoy moves to Ladakh following Galwan Clash)

Notably, India’s concerns pertaining to its national security emerge from challenges posed by China and Pakistan. Pakistan and India have a long-standing history of conflict, with several military conflicts and ongoing tensions between the two nations. Pakistan is widely perceived as a primary security threat to India, as it has been involved in multiple terrorist attacks on Indian soil, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and has been accused of sponsoring terrorism in India. Meanwhile, China is one of India's major strategic competitors and has been engaged in a territorial dispute with India for many years, especially along LAC. China has also been increasing its military presence in the Indian Ocean region, which has raised concerns in India about its intentions and capabilities.

In recent years, India has taken steps to enhance its military capabilities and strengthen its strategic position, such as increasing defence spending, modernising its armed forces, and building closer strategic partnerships with other countries. India has also focussed on improving its relations with both Pakistan and China, to manage tensions and prevent conflicts. Notably, India’s approach in pursuit of self-reliance in defence is aimed to manage these threats with a multifaceted focus on strengthening its military capabilities, enhancing its strategic partnerships, and promoting dialogue and engagement with its neighbours.