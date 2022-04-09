As countries continue to impose sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, the White House clarified that the decision to announce the sanction is on the individual country. This came after there were reports claiming that sanctions imposed on Russia by the US may also be considered on other nations

The matter was stressed as Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh during his trip to India had warned not to purchase Russian oil.

Speaking at the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned that India’s imports of Russian energy represent only 1- 2 per cent of their total energy imports.

“It is the decision of each individual country, including India, to determine whether they are going to import Russian oil, it is only 1 to 2 per cent of their imports. About 10 per cent of their imports is from the United States,” Psaki responded when Daleep was in India.

Daleep Singh warns India about Russia ties

Daleep Singh delivered US’ warning to India, urging the country to not raise purchases of Russian oil which hinted that perhaps sanctions along similar lines are being considered for other nations further asking them to keep purchases of Russian oil only limited to previous levels and, perhaps, not raise (inaudible). Responding to this, she stated, “I wouldn’t characterize it as a warning, nor did we at the time.”

While India considering its energy needs has defended its right to secure better deals. Amid the Ukraine war, New Delhi has pointed out Europe’s increasing purchases of petroleum products from Russia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier mentioned the European countries remain the biggest buyers of oil and gas from Moscow. He even slammed a “campaign” against India for importing Russian oil at discounts.

After the US and its allies imposed sanctions on Moscow, Russia offered crude oil and other commodities at discounted rates to India.

During the first half of March, India’s import of crude oil from Russia stood at around an average of nearly 360,000 barrels a day. As per the current shipment schedules, around 203,000 barrels per day is the estimated average oil trade between the two countries.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed two bills directing a ban on US imports of Russian oil and suspended normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as per the White House.

