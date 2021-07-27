US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Arrives In Delhi On Two-day Official Visit To India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday evening arrived in the National Capital for his two-day visit. During his visit, the US Secretary of State will be meeting PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Following Antony Blinken's visit to India, the US State Department issued a fact sheet on the "India, US Deepening Our Strategic Partnership" factsheet. the factsheet further informed the two sides will also discuss bilateral relations.

US Secretary of State arrives in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. pic.twitter.com/ScW3KQSS5z — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

As per reports, the security of the Delhi Airport was beefed up by 20 per cent after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) warned law enforcement agencies that the agitating farmers can protest there ahead of the Bliken's visit. It is also important to note that Blinken's visit comes at a time when the Taliban is gaining more swathes in Afghanistan even as it fights with government troops, which is being supported by the US. The most recent assistance was the US airstrikes on Taliban positions in Afghanistan. Moreover, the US has assured Afghanistan of continuous air support.

Blinken's visit and agenda

In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and the exchange of intel and defence technologies. These would be covered in greater detail during the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue due in the US later this year. Other areas of focus include expanding security, defence cyber and counterterrorism cooperation, as per the US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

In addition, discussions on deepening Quad engagement are also expected to be a key focus area of talks, with the possibility of a Foreign Ministerial Quad meeting later this year. India and the US will also take forward the Quad vaccine initiative to enable the supply of vaccines produced in India from early 2022 to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said a source.

However, Afghanistan which is witnessing massive violence will be the central issue, implications of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens will be part of the agenda. The two sides will also exchange assessments about the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on Covid assistance, economic slowdown and security scenario. Latest developments pertaining to West Asia and Central Asia are also likely to be covered, sources said. Blinken's trip will follow a visit by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China and coincide with one to Southeast Asia by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

