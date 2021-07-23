US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken To Pay Two-day Visit To India; Plans To Meet PM Modi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. This will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charges as the US Secretary of State. The MEA also asserted that the US Secretary of State would be engaging with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.

Why is the US Secretary of State's visit significant?

Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and sustain the India-US global strategic partnership. The MEA said in a statement, "Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further." It added, "Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN.

On July 26, I'll depart for New Delhi, India & Kuwait City, Kuwait. This trip will underscore the importance of our cooperation on topics like COVID-19 response efforts, shared security interests, and the climate crisis. I look forward to strengthening our important partnerships. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 23, 2021

US troops to leave Afghanistan on September 9, 2021. Should India be concerned?

Secretary Antony Blinken's visit to India comes at a crucial time as Joe Biden asked US and NATO forces to vacate territories of Afghanistan. As the Taliban push ahead with military offensives across Afghanistan, India faces a situation in which it may have no role to play in that country. The worst-case scenario could even rule out any diplomatic presence. That would be a reversal of nearly 20 years of rebuilding a relationship that goes back centuries. Afghanistan is vital to India’s strategic interests in the region. It is also perhaps the only SAARC nation whose people have much affection for India.

Speaking at the Afghanistan Conference in Geneva in November 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “no part of Afghanistan today is untouched by the 400-plus projects that India has undertaken in all 34 of Afghanistan’s provinces”. The fate of these projects is now up in the air. India has always been a keen supporter of Afghanistan in their times of need but could US troops exit potentially hurt Bilateral ties? Only time will tell.

Image Credits - ANI

With inputs from ANI