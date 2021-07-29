US Secy Of State Antony Blinken Calls On PM Modi, Extends Greetings From Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended greetings on behalf of the US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as briefed India’s Prime Minister about his ‘fruitful’ exchange with EAM Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, held earlier yesterday. Blinken expressed a strong commitment to strengthening India-US bilateral ties in several key areas which include defence, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change as well as science and technology.

Our warm relationship with India is rooted in our vibrant democratic traditions. It was a pleasure to visit New Delhi and reaffirm our commitment to strengthen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Harris as he appreciated initiatives taken by US President Biden Joe Biden, particularly with respect to Quad, COVID-19 pandemic, and Climate Change, India’s ministry of external affairs stated in a press release.

The US Secretary of State acknowledged the convergence between India and the US on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, India’s external ministry informed, adding that the former hailed the progression of the two nation’s mutual strategic ties into a robust and multifaceted bilateral relation.

In a subsequent tweet, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Joe Biden’s “strong commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership” as he stressed, that this continued cooperation between the two nations is anchored in “our shared democratic values and is a force for global good.”

Good to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good.

Prime Minister Modi lauded US-India’s deep commitment to the shared values of democracy, freedom, and liberty. “The Indian diaspora in the US has contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties,” PM Modi said, according to the statement released by India’s MEA. PM further noted, that India-US’ strategic partnership “will be of even greater global significance in the coming years,” and that the two countries will mutually overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will steer towards the global economic recovery. PM also highlighted US-India’s mutual commitment towards combatting global climate change.

PM Modi and his American counterpart discussed a range of other issues such as coronavirus response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values, and framework for addressing the climate crisis, the US Department of State, meanwhile, said in a statement.

Review of US-India's 'robust and multifaceted' bilateral relations

Speaking ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled meeting with US Sec, India’s MEA had stressed that, at the high-level bilateral dialogue with the US designatory, the two countries India and the United States will review their robust and multifaceted bilateral relations and the potential for consolidating those ties further. “Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan, and cooperation in the UN,” the Ministry of External Affairs had informed.