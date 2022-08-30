US Senator Ossoff To Visit India On 8-day Trip; To Meet Indian Leaders Over Bilateral Ties

In a bid to strengthen the economic, scientific, cultural, and security ties between the United States and India, the US Senator is scheduled to visit India on Tuesday, August 30 for an eight-day trip. Senator Jon Ossoff is expected to meet Indian leadership to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties between the United States and India.

"We will also work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia, where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of our community," said Ossoff.

As per the official statement issued from the office of the US Senator, Ossoff will lead an eight-day economic delegation to India. Notably, the delegation will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday and depart from New Delhi on September 6, 2022.

Earlier, during the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day, Ossoff said, "I am coming to strengthen the friendship between our nations and to meet the next generation of Indian leaders."

It is pertinent to mention here that Ossoff belongs to the State of Georgia, which is home to more than one hundred thousand Indian Americans. Earlier this week, Senator Ossoff sent a message to India in which he highlighted the importance of deepening ties between India and the US.

Jon Ossoff is the youngest United States Senator elected in three decades. Earlier, he also led a team that investigated and exposed corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organisations.

During his first two years in office, Senator Ossoff has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, boost domestic solar energy manufacturing, and improve public health while leading bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI