US Singer Mary Millben Thanks PM Modi For Including African Union In G20, Says ‘Want To…’

US singer Mary Millben who touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet during his visit to the US, on Saturday, September 9 thanked him for inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 grouping. The US Singer took to X, formerly Twitter to express thanks and appreciation. “PM Modi, I want to personally thank you for hearing my appeal. Welcome to the G20 Summit, African Union!,” she wrote.

“Today the world has witnessed compassionate and courageous leadership. And a true display of brotherhood between the motherlands. Now every voice is represented at the G20 table. We are now ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,” Millben wrote and posted a picture of PM Modi hugging the African Union delegates.

Millben’s special address to the G20 event

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the award-winning and international singer addressed the mega event in a video message.

Millben said, “At the dawn of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week, I stand before you brimming with hope, hope for a future aligned with the values we hold dear; equality, justice, and human dignity for all. It is my privilege to address you on the profound significance of India-Africa relations in the 21st century, the heartland values across borders, the pivotal role of the US in India, and the power of culture in unifying the world.”

“From ancient trade routes to solidarity in the struggle for independence. this shared history binds India and 54 African countries in a unique way, fostering mutual respect and fraternity. The footsteps of our ancestors traversing the Indian Ocean laid the foundation of friendship between our nations. Today, in partnership, we renew that commitment to walk hand in hand towards a future of shared prosperity,” she said.

She added, “I applaud Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The Global South can now shape policies impacting our world. With this privilege comes the duty to be the voice of the marginalised, uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. The enduring friendship between the US and India must also champion this cause, a cause that ensures all voices are represented in solving the world’s most challenging problems.”