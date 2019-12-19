US State Department Strike Cautious Stance On CAA And Protests Against It

Amid a rising wave of student-led opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAA), the United States' Department of State has distanced itself from taking any side or position over the legislation or the unrest in the matter. A state department official has reportedly said that the debate around CAA is going on among various sections of India and so the US "respects that". On Monday, the State Department had appealed protesters to refrain from violence, and authorities to "protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly."

US State Dept official: There is debate going on in India over this legislation(#CitizenshipAct). It’s legislation to be reviewed by courts. It’s being protested by political parties. It’s being debated in media. These institutions exist in democratic India&so we respect that. pic.twitter.com/4zKbnvaHKr — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

US distances from CAA debate in 2+2 dialogue

"We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities and religious rights everywhere. We honour Indian democracy as they have a robust debate on the issue that you raised," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news conference in Washington DC at the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial talks. Pompeo along with the Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the talks.

When asked if Pompeo thinks it is appropriate for a democracy to use faith as a determining criterion for citizenship, he replied, "The question that you asked relating to India, if you had followed the debate on that particular legislation carefully, you would see that it is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries," Jaishankar said in his response to the question.

Pompeo said the United States has been consistent in the way that it has responded to these issues, not only in India but all across the world. Officials, so far, has not confirmed or denied if the issue of religious freedom and human rights in India appeared during the 2+2 talks. In the past, the Secretary of State had raised the issue of human rights and religious freedom with their Indian counterparts in their bilateral meetings.

(With agency inputs)