US To Continue Engaging With India On Ukraine Crisis In Upcoming QUAD Summit: White House

After having stated that QUAD leaders are scheduled to meet in the capital city of Japan, likely on May 24, White House officials said the United States will continue to engage with India over the Ukraine crisis in the upcoming in-person conclave. Stating that QUAD members are vital contributors to the effort to end the Russia-led war on Kyiv, the US official affirmed that the ongoing war will positively be on the agenda of the upcoming QUAD summit.

"We have had a number of engagements, as you know, with leaders in India about our approach to supporting the Ukrainians in this war, whether that is sanctions and the enormous sanctions package we've put in place or, of course, the assistance we've provided. We will convey the same sentiments in this meeting," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

QUAD leaders to take up Ukraine crisis during Tokyo summit

While responding to queries about whether Ukraine will be brought up at the QUAD meeting, Psaki said, "This meeting is several weeks away, so a lot can certainly happen. And as you know, other members of QUAD have also been vital partners and supporters of the Ukrainians' effort to fight the war."

"Japan - just as an example - has not only provided a range of assistance but they've also agreed to divert some of the LNG resources to help Europe. So, there are a number of steps they have also taken that will be a part of the discussion," she added.

QUAD summit in Japan likey in May

The leaders of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) strategic alliance are scheduled to meet in the capital city of Japan, likely on May 24. The upcoming in-person conclave comes to the fore after leaders of four major democracies - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States - met in Washington on 24 September 2021.

In November 2017, defence cooperation and strategic partnership between India, the US, Australia, and Japan finalised the long-pending proposal of constituting QUAD amid China's growing assertion in the Indo-Pacific region.

Experts say that this cooperation between major democracies was imperative owing to China's sea-route intrusion across the Indo-Pacific region. To note, several world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's visibly growing military manoeuvring and drills.