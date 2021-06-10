US To Provide 80 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To India Through UN-backed COVAX Program

According to a senior State Department official, India will receive a share of the 80 million (8 crore) unused COVID-19 vaccinations through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine distribution initiative that President Joe Biden announced. President Biden said on June 2 that the US will distribute 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program to nations in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa. The move is part of his administration's plan to distribute 80 million vaccine (8 crores) worldwide by the end of June.

India will receive a share of 80 million US vaccines

COVAX will distribute approximately 19 million immunizations, according to a White House fact sheet. COVID-19 Vaccinations Global Access, or COVAX, is a global program led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

During a press conference, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "I don't have the specific details on when the shipment of vaccines will be arriving in India. Of course, India will be in receipt of a share of those 80 million vaccines and through COVAX, I believe there were some six million vaccines destined for the region. We know that India has suffered tremendously with this pandemic and as we have done in the case of these vaccines, but also as we did even prior to this vaccine sharing announcement. We have demonstrated our commitment to work closely with our partners in India to help see the way out of this epidemic."

US to provide vaccines through COVAX

The United States has delivered seven planeloads of life-saving goods worth nearly $100 million in recent weeks. Price mentioned, "This is also in addition to the tremendous generosity that we have seen from the private sector and the diaspora here in this country that has donated some 400 million additional dollars. So, that's half a billion dollars that the United States government and the people here in the United States have committed to help our friends and to help our partners in India recover from this pandemic."

In response to a question, he claimed that the Biden administration is totally committed to assisting the Indian government and people in their recovery from the pandemic. Price stated, "We remain engaged with the private sector as we have spoken of our commitment of vaccines to India, of our commitment of planeloads of life-saving supplies, doing all we can not only on our part but also to galvanize action on the part of other non-governmental actors here in the United States to help our friends in India."

The COVID-19 pandemic is presently in its second phase in India. Over 2,90,89,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, with 3,53,528 deaths. The Biden administration had been pressured to provide the extra COVID-19 vaccinations to countries like India, which were suffering from acute vaccine shortages.

