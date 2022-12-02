US To Upgrade Services In India To Ease Visa Delays: New Charge D’Affaires Elizabeth Jones

United States Charge d’Affaires for India Elizabeth Jones on Friday, December 2, at US Embassy in Chanakyapuri in South Delhi, asserted that India and the US have the most consequential relationship and constitute a natural partnership. She mentioned multiple sectors, including defence, security, climate change, advanced technology, and others.

Elizabeth Jones was last month appointed as Charge d’ Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi. Previously, Jones served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East, and Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

'US to upgrade consular services to ease visa delays'

Speaking about Visas for Indians, United States Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones admitted to delays in the US Visa process. In her briefing, she said, “Unfortunately the delays were due to the pandemic disruption. It has been particularly bad in India due to very high demand.”

She added that the US will upgrade consular services to ease visa delays. She said, “We are recruiting more staffers on the consular side of our operations here. They are interning in the United States as of now." Soon there will be more staff both at the Embassy in Delhi and the four consulates across the country, she said, also contending that "It is a serious issue which is at the top of our mind. A lot of effort is going on to solve this for India.”

'USCIRF is an Independent organization and not a branch of US govt'

Speaking on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) annual report pegging India as a country of particular concern, Jones said, "It is an Independent organization and not a branch of the United States government."

'We engage with India on this subject of religious freedoms," she said, adding "it is not easy in the United States like it is not easy in India."

'Don't need India-US trade deal; things are good without it'

The new US Charge d’Affaires further spoke about India-US trade and mentioned that it has doubled in the last 7 years and stands at $157 billion plus today.

On being asked whether there can be a trade agreement, she further said, "I don't think anybody believes that we need a trade deal. The numbers are good without a trade deal."

'Indian-American diaspora constitutes an important part of India-US relationship'

Citing that the United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and connectivity, Elizabeth Jones said that the Indian-American diaspora constitutes an important part of the India-US relationship.

"There are two hundred thousand Indian students studying in the United States. This year, around 82,000 have been issued visas. At this juncture, the United States government has most Americans of Indian origin serving in various capacities," she added.

Further, Elizabeth Jones asserted 'we are focused on PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative on defence manufacturing. A lot of American companies are interested in it. We want India to become more capable in defence. We can be of help."

Congratulating India on taking over G20 Presidency, Elizabeth Jones said that the United States would support India in whatever way it can. She further said, "There's strength and depth in the US-India relationship, and it is strategic and consequential. I am here to continue the momentum."