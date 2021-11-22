US Trade Representative Tai To Meet Commerce Minister Goyal To Improve Bilateral Ties

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is set to hold a meeting with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday, November 22 as the American official kickstarts her India visit. Tai will be accompanied by US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi and they will start the two-day visit to India on Monday. This is also Tai's first visit to India since she took over the office in March this year.

The official release by USTR regarding the upcoming visits by Tai, stated, "On Monday. November 22, 2021, Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to deepen the U.S.-India trade relationship. There will be a photo spray at the top."

"Later, Ambassador Tai and Ambassador Bianchi will attend a reception hosted by Minister Goyal. There will be a photo spray at the top," it added.

Tai to take part in US-India Trade Policy Forum

USTR also said in a statement that on November 23, Tai and Bianchi will be participating in the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) before attending a working lunch with Goyal. US trade representative will also take part in the digital trade industry round table and later the same day, both American officials will fly back to Washington. Tai and Bianchi will arrive in the United States on Wednesday, November 24.

Earlier, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal had termed Tai’s upcoming India visit a 'very important' one while also adding that it is an agenda-setting visit to see how both the nations direct their respective ambitions and approach trade.

While speaking with ANI, Biswal said, "It is very important to visit. It is ambassador Tai's first visit to India as USTR. It is important that US and India set an ambitious goal from where we want to go in our trade relationship and the road map for how we get there. So this is an agenda-setting visit to try to see if we can align our ambitions and approach to trade."

"There is quite a distance and gulf between US and India when it comes to trade policies and so for there to be a greater focus on a trade partnership and hopefully at some point leading to a trade agreement between our two countries, it has to start with a greater alignment," she added.

(IMAGE: PTI/AP)