US Treasury Secy Yellen Says Working With India To Speed Up Its Energy Transition

The United States is working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday (July 17). This would fast-track the process of energy transition, which was announced at the joint press conference by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Yellen in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

While addressing the conference along with Sitharaman on July 17, Yellen stated that the collaboration between the two nations has spanned a wide range of issues, including catalysing the clean energy transition.

"Our collaboration spans a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition,” Yellen added.

While talking about the energy transition project between India and US, she said, "In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed up India’s energy transition."

Apart from the India-US energy transition process, she has also highlighted India's emphasis on completing the landmark Two-Pillar global tax agreement in the inclusive framework.

"I also appreciate India’s focus on finalising the historic Two-Pillar global tax deal in the Inclusive Framework, and I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement. We had a productive meeting in New Delhi last fall as part of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership, or EFP, and I look forward to convening the 10th EFP meeting," said the US Treasury Secretary.

Yellen visits India for G20

Yellen arrived in India on July 16 and met Sitharaman on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 presidency. The two discussed issues such as strengthening the multilateral development banks and harnessing opportunities presented by crypto assets.

Sitharaman also mentioned that the recent state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States in June 2023 and his meeting with the US President Joe Biden had added the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership.

Yellen also tweeted about the need for concrete progress on global challenges at the G20 meetings.