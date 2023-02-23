US Tries To Woo IAF With F-35 Stealth Fighters, Lure Away From Russian Influence

USA’s Lockheed Martin sent two F-35 fifth generation stealth fighters to the recent Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The defence attache at the US embassy in India, Rear Admiral Michael L Baker, during the biennial event claimed that India had shown interest in the F-35 platform and was in the "very early stages" of considering whether it wanted the plane.

In addition to F-35 fighter jets, the US also sent its F-16s, F/A-18 Super Hornets and B-1B strategic bombers for the Aero India 2023 which took place in Karnataka’s capital from February 13-17, 2023. The F-21, an upgraded version of the F-16 fighter jets, also displayed at the Aero India, is also on the table.

The American delegation was the largest at Aero India in the show's 27-year history, highlighting the strengthening strategic partnership between both the nations.

Many experts believe that the F-35 is a way for Washington to lure India away from Russia. It comes at a time when American defence giant Boeing and French company Dassault Aviation are embroiled in a competition to provide fighter jets for the second aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. F-35’s manufacturer Lockheed Martin is also in the competition to provide 114 multi role fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

Other Weapons India Bought From The United States

In the past few years, the United States has authorized the sale of several advanced weaponry to India to strengthen its military. It includes transport aircrafts, advanced helicopters like the Boeing AH-64 Apache, Chinook helicopters, MH-60 Romeo anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy, missiles, air defence systems, naval guns for the warships and P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft.

India aspires to grow its domestic defence industries and in partnership with international defence companies to meet the domestic demand as well as export weapons to other nations as well.

An Attempt To Lure India Away From Russia

In the last few years India has been looking to increase its air power by increasing its fighter fleet due to two hostile neighbours Pakistan and China.

A vast majority of India’s military equipment is of Russian origin, and India is one of the few countries which did not expressly denounce Russia or supported sanctions against it when it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

However, New Delhi has been worried about the delay in Russian military equipment delivery due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.