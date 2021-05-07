US VP Kamala Harris Delivers Message Of Solidarity As India Battles Second COVID-19 Wave

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday delivered a message of solidarity with India as the country struggles to tame the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an online event organised by the US State Department, VP Harris recalled the times when India sent assistance to the US last year when it was struggling to contain the pandemic.

Harris said, "At the beginning of the pandemic, when our hospital beds were stretched, India sent assistance. Today, we're determined to help India in its hour of need. We do this as friends of India, as members of the Asian Quad and as part of the global community".

In the event "Bolstering US Covid Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora", Harris listed out the essential medical supplies sent by the US to India in a quick span after US President Joe Biden's telephone call with PM Narendra Modi regarding India's COVID-19 situation.

"On Monday, April 26, President Joe Biden spoke with the Prime Minister (PM Modi) to offer our support. By Friday, April 30th, military members of the United States and civilians were delivering relief on the ground," Harris said.

"Already, we've delivered refillable oxygen cylinders, with more to come. We've delivered oxygen concentrators, with more to come. We've delivered N95 masks, and have more ready to send. We have delivered doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID patients," Harris added.

While noting that India and the US had the largest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, Harris asserted America's decision to suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines in order to help India and other countries vaccinate their respective population as early as possible. However, suspension of patents is something which all the member countries of the WTO will have to arrive at a consensus for the vaccines to be free from patents. Earlier in the day, US Envoy Daniel B. Smith reiterated that the US "stands with India" to showcase solidarity.

"This is a challenging time for people in India. The COVID-19 virus has touched the lives of many. The United States government is working around the clock to provide life-saving assistance to India as we combat the virus together. The American people and American companies stand with India. As President Biden has said, India was there for us, and we will be there for them," Smith said.

US assistance to India

So far, the USAID has sent six planes carrying health supplies to India. The Biden administration has promised USD100 million in aid to India. This number is expected to go up in the coming weeks, depending on the severity of the crisis further. The Indian diaspora in the US has also come together to send assistance back home to control the pandemic. Also, more than 45 top American companies and their CEOs have joined the task force created by the US Chambers of Commerce and Business Roundtable in association with the US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday said the US government, corporates and the people of America are working together to provide COVID-19 relief to India.

India's deteriorating COVID-19 situation

As the country struggles to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with health infrastructure overwhelmed due to the dangerous surge of infections, single-day spike and death toll of COVID-19 infections touched a new high with 4,14,188 infections and 3,915 deaths. The single-day spike crossed the four lakh mark for the second consecutive day on Friday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.