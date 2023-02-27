Amidst negative and shocking stories occupying most of social media, a heartwarming video emerged as a ray of hope, displaying how one foreign traveler encountered kindness and humility during her trip to India. Steph and Pete, a family of three who likes to document their adventures on the internet, took to their Instagram handle to share a video about a kind Indian man who found their lost wallet.

The clip features Steph en route to meet Chirag, a man who texted her that he had found her lost wallet at a railway station. As she went to meet him at his restaurant in Gujarat's Bhuj, the man handed over the wallet. She later attempted to express her gratitude by offering some money, but Chirag refused.

Left teary-eyed by the man's benevolence, the woman said, "I feel like there is so much negative news that comes out of India, but there's so much positive that happens here."

Video goes viral on social media, internet users react

Sharing the video, Steph wrote, "Thank you, Chirag. I've learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is India (I've been loving all of the other lost and found stories!), and lastly, how many people think I lost my wallet on purpose (in month 17 of traveling with a three-year-old, I assure you that this kind of carelessness comes naturally.)"

She also urged her Instagram followers to visit the man's shop near Bhuj train station and "give him a big hello from us." Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 73,000 views and nearly 300 comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Well done Chirag.You held up the flag of "Atithi Devo Bhava." Another user added, "Thanku Chirag proud of u brother."