US Yet To Decide On Potential Waiver Of Sanctions Against India For S-400 Deal: Official

While ​​Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the US has said that it still hasn’t made a determination on a potential waiver of sanctions against India. New Delhi and Moscow had signed the deal for five S-400 regiments worth $5.43 billion in October 2018. Back then, the United States had indicated that the Russian S-400 systems may trigger CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions) sanctions.

It is to mention that the CAATSA authorises the US to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Moscow in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.

India is a 'major' US defence partner

Now, while the delivery of the S-400 air defence system is “proceeding on schedule”, the United States has said that it is yet to decide on potential waiver of sanctions against India for its purchase of the missile defence system from Russia. While speaking to ANI, a US State Department spokesman noted that the CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision. The Biden administration also urged all US allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering under the CAATSA.

“We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). We have not made a determination on a potential waiver with respect to Indian arms transactions with Russia. CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision," the spokesperson said.

"The U.S.-India defence partnership has expanded significantly in recent years, commensurate with India's status as a major defence partner. We expect this strong momentum in our defence partnership to continue. We value our strategic partnership with India," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. The United States has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of S-400 missile defence from Russia. India, on the other hand, had signed the $5 billion deal with Russia in 2018, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the deal may invite US sanctions. Now, following US sanctions on Turkey, there have been apprehensions that Washington might also impose similar punitive measures on India.

(With inputs from ANI)