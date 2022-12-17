USA Reiterates Support To India's Stand On Ukraine, 'We Would Take PM Modi At His Words'

The United States on Friday reiterated support for India’s position on the conflict in Ukraine, which calls for cessation of violence and solving the issue through diplomatic efforts, said the US state department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel. He also stated any country interested in solving the Ukraine issue can do so after engaging closely with the ‘Ukrainian partners’

Notably, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, PM Modi had said to Putin, "Today's era isn't of war."

‘Would take PM Modi at his words’

Stressing the commitment of the USA to work together with allies to lessen the consequences of the long-drawn war, "We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate the impacts of war," said Patel. He was responding to a question asked on India’s stand on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the call from PM Modi to end the war.

Emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers, PM Modi also stressed the need to end the war in Ukraine.

India’s role in ending the Ukraine conflict

When asked about the kind of role India can play in ending the conflict in Ukraine the state department spokesperson said, "Any country that's interested in engaging in peace and interested in ending this (Russia-Ukraine) war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners."

Notably, the comments from the USA came hours after the Russian President spoke with the Indian counterpart PM Modi over the phone on December 16. In the conversation PMO said, both the leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

IMAGE: ANI-Twitter