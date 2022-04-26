Two days after Republic Media Network exposed the global anti-India plot, the American Body USCIRF has once again targeted India. This time, however, the US organisation has put India on the 'Concern List' of nations among more volatile regions such as North Korea, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Russia which is involved in an unprovoked war against Ukraine.

USCIRF targets India once again

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Tuesday has designated India as a "Country of Particular Concern" in the context of the status of religious freedom. Other countries recommended for this designation by the USCIRF in its annual report are China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Burma, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Vietnam. This came after Republic TV exposed USCIRF-IAMC as the organisation that has made it a trend to propagate a global anti-India narrative.

The USCIRF has stated that religious freedom conditions in India had “significantly worsened“ and the category of governments has been performing poorly on religious freedom criteria. India has previously rejected the reports by USCIRF

Global anti-India plot

On Sunday, Republic Media Network unravelled the web of connections and brought out how certain organisations and lobbies are working globally in an anti-India plot. Republic reported how in a synchronised manner, the USCIRF, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Fidelis Government Relations firm and other lobbies are working against India.

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was leading the synchronised campaign to spread fake news by circulating misleading videos from Ghaziabad. It has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly sharing fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura on social media. And interestingly, the IAMC seems to be USCIRF’s go-to destination and platform to deliver talks.

IAMC had co-sponsored an event where the USCIFR Chair Nadine Maenda was the speaker. The September 2021 event discussed the implementation of the CAA and NRC in Assam. More recently, she was part of the IAMC event on 26 January 2022 on "Protecting India's Pluralist Constitution"

The USCIRF Senior Policy Analyst Niala Mohammad at an event organised by IAMC said, “We have recommended targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets and/or barring their entry into the United States

Anti-India operations of IAMC

The IAMC cannot be played down as an innocuous organisation, because reports after reports indicate there is a strong Pakistan backing. The Former Founder of SIMI, Dr Ahmedullah Siddiqui, was present at IAMC’s first convention in Washington DC. IAMC’s early conventions involved a certain Asim Ghafoor was the spokesman for the Global Relief Foundation, which is another UNSC designated terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda.

Additionally, IAMC’s Sheikh Ubaid is also reportedly associated with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The ICNA is widely deemed as the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. In fact, Jamaat-e-Islami founder Maududi himself attended ICNA’s first major public event at New York’s Columbia University in 1974.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)