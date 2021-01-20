'Use CAPF Facilities For COVID Vaccination': Ministry To States, UTs After Concerns Raised

As concerns have been raised by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) medical wing over COVID-19 immunisation of its health care workers in States, the Union Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to use medical facilities of the CAPFs.

Since immunisation of COVID-19 has to be done by districts, CAPF health care workers are facing problems in immunisation, especially in a few States.

"In some States, CAPFs health care workers have not received any communication. The workers are facing issues in immunisation, allocation of vaccine for them is also a concern. Also, there are no clear guidelines for facilitating immunisation of CAPFs' health care workers," a senior government official said as reported by ANI.

Highlighting concerns over lack of clear instructions, Additional Director General (ADG) (Medical), who works under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had written a letter to Union Health Ministry asking to instruct States to use CAPFs facilities not only to vaccinate CAPFs but also the public in order to facilitate Paramilitary workers for immunisation. The suggestions were made after his office received concerns from CAPFs healthcare workers.

Taking note of the letter, the Health Ministry has instructed all district immunisation officers and concern authorities to vaccinate CAPF Health care workers in a coordinated manner and keep the nodal officer of CAPF in the loop.

"It is hereby informed that vaccination of healthcare workers of Central armed police force has to be coordinated with district immunisation officer in collaboration with nodal Officer of CAPFs where ever their presence is. Further, the facility of CAPFs may also be utilised for vaccination of these beneficiaries or their vaccination may be facilitated at the nearest facilities depending on the load of beneficiaries in the district," Health Ministry said.

Data uploaded on CO-WIN app

The ADG (Medical) had said that data of 14,000 healthcare workers of CAPFs have been uploaded on CO-WIN app but no guidelines have been received to facilitate them.

"Database of 14,000 (approx) Health Care Workers (HCWs) of CAPFs, NSG (National Security Guard) and AR (Assam Rifles) have been uploaded on CoWIN. However, no guidelines for facilitating vaccination to these Health Care Workers of CAPFs have been received so far. In the absence of any clear instructions/guidelines, this office is not in a position to address various queries (arising mostly out of their curiosity/apprehension) raised by the CAPFs regarding the schedule of vaccination," the letter said.

"It is worth mentioning here that CAPFs have multiple health facilities, which can be utilised as Fixed Session Sites for not only the HCWs but also for the population," the letter added.

(With inputs and image from ANI)

