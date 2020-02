The 21st Edition Of The Kala Ghoda Art Festival began its celebration with the launch of Usha Uthup’s biography ‘Ullas ki Naav’ on Saturday, February 1, in Mumbai. "The journey has been wonderful. There were many highs and lows in life and that's what life is, music has kept me going always" elated Usha Uthup said. The one-week festival is from February 1 to February 9.