USTR Discusses TRIPS Waiver With Piyush Goyal, Avers Support To India's COVID-19 Battle

Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal held a discussion with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai affirming cooperation between the two countries on the Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver. This development comes after US President Joe Biden extended support to waiver patents for COVID-19 vaccines, a proposal that was initially submitted by India and South Africa.

During the virtual meeting, Ambassador Tai recognized WTO Members who had expressed support for future negotiations and welcomed an update from Union Minister Piyush Goyal about India’s efforts to revise and resubmit their waiver proposal. The duo agreed to stay in regular communication in days ahead regarding the same.

Additionally, Katherine Tai also conveyed her deep sympathy for the people of India which have been engulfed in the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. As per the United States Trade Representative, she also reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to help India during its time of need.

"She explained her support for the waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines and text-based negotiations at WTO, which are part of Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive effort to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution around the world," said the Office of US Trade Rep.

Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal holds a "fruitful discussion with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai focusing on India & US working together on Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver" pic.twitter.com/kWuinqQWoO — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

US backs proposal to end patent for COVID-19 vaccine

US Trade representative Katherine Tai on May 5 announced that the Biden administration was of the firm belief to waiver the patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines in service of ending the pandemic. The proposal for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver, which was originally proposed by India and South Africa now has the support of the United States even as Britain and European Union withhold support.

The joint proposal by India and South Africa, which received backing from the WHO in October 2020, seeks waivers in rules that relate to copyright, industrial designs, patents and the protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets related to the COVID-19 vaccine.