Utkala Dibasa: A glance into the rich biodiversity of Odisha on foundation day

Today as the people of India are stuck within the four walls of their house due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people of Odisha are celebrating Utkala Dibasa, their foundation day. To make the celebrations more memorable, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, who also hails from the state, filmed a part of the state describing its biodiversity in the form of its flora and fauna.

Capturing the beauty of Odisha

In the 45 seconds captivating clip, viewers can watch the amazing landscape and beauty of Odisha. One can have a glance at the ravishing waterfalls, murmuring streams of water, wild and enchanted creeps, the lake of pristine beauty, infinite long coastlines. The state which has more flora is considered to be a gift with immense natural wonders filled with numerous sensory splendours.

Susanta shared the gripping clip on his Twitter handle and described the beauty of the state. Giving a brief about the year of its formation, he wrote that the state of Odisha was established on 1st April 1936. Extremely diverse with an abundance of natural beauty & wildlife. Home to 7000+ plant sp, 479 sp of birds, 86 sp of mammals, 110 sp of reptiles & 19 species of amphibians. After watching the clip which was a treat for the people on social media, several users flooded the comment section with their wishes to Susanta, while there were some who described the beauty of the state which left them awe-struck.

Describing the beauty of the state, one of the users wrote that Odisha is such a 'rich state'. Forests, ocean, mountains, dance forms, handlooms, handicrafts and many more. Another user who was impressed by the small documentary wrote that the state is 'beautiful, Scenic and Picturesque ...' 'This presentation is very nice,' A third user chimed in and considered himself fortunate enough to hail from a place that is known for its scenic beauty.

One of the users tried to divert the mind of all towards the animal-human conflict which took a dip due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Highlighting the issue, he said that after the lockdown gets over the conflict issue is going to increase. He requested Susanta to cater to this issue and bring it forward to the concerned officials.

