Utmost Precaution To Be Taken In Executing Great Nicobar Island's Development Work: Munda

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said "utmost precautions" will be taken while executing the "holistic development of Great Nicobar Island" which includes an international container trans-shipment terminal, airport, power plant and a green-field township in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Great Nicobar Island is the southernmost part of India and its geostrategic presence in the Bay of Bengal gives India close access to South and Southeast Asia.

However, the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project has faced several criticisms from political parties, environmentalists, and conversationalists. They raised concerns about its adverse impact on the Shompen Tribe, its rich biodiversity and habitats of endangered species including Leatherback turtles. Also, this project is close to Galathea bay which is a nesting ground for several exotic and endangered birds.

Defending all the criticism and concerns raised by the conversationalists, Munda, in a one-to-one interview to PTI in Port Blair, said, "Each and every prospect of this project was looked at very seriously by various ministries.

In future also the project will be executed with utmost precautions to maintain the sanctity of the place and its people (Shompen)." Munda arrived in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on April 27 to interact with various tribal groups to ensure all the central welfare schemes should reach all the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The Union Tribal Affairs minister said "The interests of the tribal population near the Great Nicobar project will not have any adverse effect because there will be strict implementation of the provisions to protect the interest of the Shompen.

"Nobody is going to be affected by this project. There are teams from various ministries who are on the ground just to ensure the success of this project without disturbing its rich biodiversity and its people. This project is going to be a game changer when it comes to the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands." Munda’s reaction came after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) launched a probe into allegations that the project would adversely impact the lives of local tribal people.

The NCST has flagged alleged discrepancies with respect to the forest clearance granted for the Rs 72,000-crore Great Nicobar Island (GNI) Project.