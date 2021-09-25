UTS Mobile Application Now Available In Hindi For Better Booking Experience, See Details

The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on Mobile app is now available in Hindi, in addition to English, as part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative, with the goal of promoting the three C's: cashless transactions (digital payment), contactless ticketing (no need to visit the point of sale physically), and customer convenience and experience. According to the Ministry of Railways, users can use the app to select any language of their choice. Users of the UTS On Mobile app can book any sort of ticket, including journey tickets, season ticket renewals, and platform ticket bookings, in either paperless or paper ticket mode.

Customers benefit from mobile ticketing since it eliminates the need to line for tickets, is paperless, and is ecologically friendly. Additionally, once a ticket is purchased, it can be shown to TTE even if there is no internet connection.

Benefits of mobile ticketing for customers

Booking on the run: - Passengers in a hurry or who have made a last-minute choice to travel can simply arrive at the station and scan the QR code displayed at various locations throughout the station. Scan it and make a reservation. At the moment, 1600 stations have access to this service.

Fully Cashless: - Customers can pay using a variety of digital payment methods, including Rail Wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, and E-Wallets.

Cheaper: - Customers who use the Rail-Wallet Facility receive a 5% discount on their recharge. For example, if a traveller recharges his Wallet for Rs 1000, he will receive Rs 1050 in recharge value.

The Indian Railways (CRIS) Mobile Ticket application is fully created in-house and is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms, and may be downloaded for free from the respective stores. The app has received high praise for its usability and customer experience, earning a four-star rating on Google Play. The UTS Mobile application has 1.47 million registered users. Unreserved tickets were traditionally offered at railway station booking counters. Railway ticketing agents and automated ticket vending machines were implemented as additional points of sale at larger stations to reduce customer wait times at booking desks. All three points of sale, however, needed the customer's physical presence.

UTS mobile ticketing was released on December 27, 2014, following which it was thoroughly evaluated on safety, security, and user experience aspects before being rolled out across the Mumbai Suburban. Between 2015 and 2017, Mobile Ticketing was gradually expanded to the metro cities of Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Secunderabad. UTS Mobile Ticketing is now available for interzonal travel, i.e. between any two stations across the Indian Railway, on the same basis as standard ticketing, as of November 1, 2018.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: pib.gov.in/PTI