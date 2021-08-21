Uttar Pradesh: 12 Lakh Cases Disposed Of In Lok Adalat, Says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 20 August, announced that the state had disposed of over 12 lakh cases in the Lok Adalat. This placed the state at the top of the list in the country for disposition of cases. Adityanath spoke at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan yesterday to honour district judges who had performed admirably.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 12 lakh cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Addressing a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday to felicitate the district judges with excellent performance, Adityanath said: "I am happy to inform you that Uttar Pradesh secured first place in the country for the disposal of cases in the Lok Adalat. Though the target was 5 lakhs, we have cleared more than 12 lakhs cases in the Lok Adalat", he said. He went on to say that the state administration began marking two days each week as 'Thana Diwas' and another two days as 'Tehsil Diwas' because a huge number of problems may be resolved at Thanas and Tehsils.

CM praises Governor Patel for release of 75 sick women from jail

"We should not forget that every victim is poor and deprived. So we have to ensure speedy justice to them," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. He praised Governor Anandiben Patel for ordering the release of 75 women convicts who had served their terms in the jail and were sick. He said, "I had held a review meeting with the prison department, and I found that many prisoners have completed their sentences but they are still in jail due to some reasons, but I would like to congratulate the Governor who got 75 women prisoners who were sick and completed their sentence, released from the jail."

UP CM directs prisons to release those who have completed term but cannot pay fine

CM Adityanath directed prison personnel to dispose of cases in which inmates have served their sentence but are still incarcerated due to a failure to pay their fine. "In many cases, even after the completion of the sentence, the prisoners are in jail as they are not being able to pay the fine. In such a situation, it is our effort that all such cases can be disposed of to avoid an unnecessary crowd in the jail," said the Chief Minister.

"We used to see that four-and-a-half-five years ago people did not want to come here to UP for investment because they were afraid of the bad law and order situation here. But in the last four and a half years, investment has increased in UP and till now an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore has been done in UP," added Adityanath.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: PTI)