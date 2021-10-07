Uttar Pradesh: 14 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Bus-truck Collision In Barabanki

In a tragic incident, a double-decker bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Thursday, leaving at least 14 people dead and thirty others injured. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and directed officials concerned to reach the spot and help victims.

According to reports, the bus was en route from the national capital, Delhi, to Bahraich and the accident took place due to a sudden arrival of an animal in front of the bus. The bus had around 90 passengers and most of them were from Gonda. The accident took place in Babauria village under the Deva police station.

Moreover, the area from where the bus passed has a forest cover, making it a usual spot for animals to cross the road. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to provide financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased and fifty thousand rupees to those who were injured in the accident.

Three of family killed on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Earlier in September, a couple and their daughter were killed after their car hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Nasirpur area. The incident took place when Harish Pandey (32), his wife Jyoti (32) and daughter Tanya (4) were returning to Agra from Kushinagar after attending a function, Additional SP, Rural, Akhilesh Narain had said. The bodies were trapped inside the car and taken out after cutting the vehicle's doors.