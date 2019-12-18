Uttar Pradesh: 18 Policemen Suspended For Murder Inside Binjor Courtroom

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday have has suspended 18 police officials after an accused was shot dead inside a courtroom in Binjor. According to UP Police, Shahnawaz Ansari, an accused of killing two people was shot dead by four men inside the court. The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon as the prisoner was being produced in front of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Bijnor district court.

Speaking to the media, a senior Bijnor Police said, "Yes, 18 policemen have been suspended over the killing of a murder accused inside the court room."

READ | ON TAPE: Okhla Resident Names AAP MLA, Makes Stunning Revelations On Delhi Protests

The incident

Four unidentified miscreants fired bullets at two murder accused — Shahnawaz Ansari and Danish — in the district courtroom on Tuesday. Ansari succumbed to his injuries later. A policeman was also injured during the firing where the accused were produced for hearing. During the shooting of the accused, the Judge and others present inside the courtroom had to take cover. The two are accused in a murder case and had appeared for hearing in the case. The four unidentified miscreants surrendered before the court after the incident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Twitter calling it an "encounter sarkar (government)".

READ | Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced To Death In High Treason Case

Yadav tweeted: "The assassination of the accused produced in the court in Bijnor today shows the influence of UP's encounter government over the criminals. When the judge himself had to cover for safety, then there is no guarantee of security of common man under this government. This is the reality of the BJP's double-engine government here."

बिजनौर में पेशी पर आये आरोपियों की जज के सामने सरेआम हत्या ने साबित कर दिया है कि प्रदेश की ‘एनकाउंटरवाली सरकार’ का बदमाशों पर कितना प्रभाव है. जहाँ माननीय न्यायाधीश को जान बचाकर भागना पड़ रहा हो, वहाँ आम नागरिक की सुरक्षा की बात करना बेमानी है.



ये है डबल इंजन की सरकार का हाल! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 17, 2019

READ | Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters Come Up In Patna, Over CM's Silence On CAA & NRC

READ | BrahMos Missile Successfully Test-fired From Odisha's Chandipur

(with ANI inputs)