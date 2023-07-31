Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death In Deoria During Yatra

In UP, two Kanwariyas were electrocuted when the DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Deoria during yatra

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Deoria during yatra | Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage


Two Kanwariyas were electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Vinobapur village in Deoria late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Gupta (19) and Deepak Rajbhar (18). Two others were injured in the incident and admitted to hospital, police added.  

READ | Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial review of ongoing Kanwar Yatra
READ | Kanwar Yatra 2023: Date, history, significance, everything you need to know
READ | Union minister Sanjeev Balyan begins Kanwar Yatra in support of UCC
READ | Kanwar Yatra: Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT