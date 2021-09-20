Uttar Pradesh: 31 Districts Have No Active COVID Cases Says State Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Monday that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 31 districts of the state. As per the data released by the health ministry of the state, the 31 districts are Aligarh, Amroha, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Etah, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Shravasti and Sultanpur.

According to the state's daily health bulletin, Uttar Pradesh reported a total of 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 1,82,742 samples tested. The positivity rate is less than 0.01%, while there were also 15 recoveries, which took the overall recovery tally to 16, 86,599. The state has a total of 194 active cases, while the recovery rate has also gone up to 98.7%. The state government has tested more than 7.65 crore samples since the pandemic began and 2.5 lakh tests are being conducted daily on an average. According to the state’s vaccination coverage, more than 9.42 crore people have been vaccinated, out of which 1.66 crore people have received both their doses. Meanwhile, more than half the eligible population in the state have received their first dose as well.

Further relaxation of COVID related curbs in the state

The Uttar Pradesh Government relaxed restrictions on public gatherings and announced that now a maximum of 100 people can gather at a place, but the location must not be listed as a COVID-19 containment zone. The decision was announced on Sunday, September 19, by the state government. The order said, “In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places." This release was sent to the police and the administration officials. However, there were some protocols like there must be a distance of two yards between seating arranged for guests and that toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised. The order further said that the responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organizers.

With ANI inputs