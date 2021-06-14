Uttar Pradesh: 4-year-old Child Falls Into Borewell In Agra; Rescue Operation Underway

On Monday, June 14, a four-year-old child was playing in Dhariyai village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh when he fell into a nearly 150-foot-deep borewell, said police, adding that a rescue mission is underway. The event occurred around 8:30 a.m. in Fatehabad, Agra rural, in the Nibohara police station area. Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad told PTI that, so far, the child's movement has been observed, and he appears to be responding. He noted, "The rescue of the child was on since the police got information about the incident."

Uttar Pradesh boy falls in 150-ft-deep borewell

According to an eyewitness, the boy slipped into a borewell dug by his father, Chhotelal. The villager added, "We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries."

According to reports, the oxygen was given to the child when it was discovered that a boy has fallen into the borewell. People from the nearby villages also arrived at the scene of the incident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Jawans rushed to the scene as soon as the information was received, said reports. The rescue mission was launched without further delay by the team. A pit is being dug parallel to the borewell at a distance of around 100 feet. Parallel to this, work on constructing a tunnel began. With the help of two JCBs, an army squad dug a pit. The army has established a control room at the location to monitor the child's movements, said reports.

Reportedly, SPRA East's Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Yogendra Kumar Venkata Ashok is present on the scene and overseeing the rescue operations.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident, on May 6, a four-year-old child was rescued 16 hours after falling into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district while playing. On May 5, the child, named Anil Dewasi, fell into a newly excavated borewell in Lachhri village. He was rescued at 4.30 a.m. on May 6, according to police. "The administration had roped in a local man, Madharam Suthar from Bhinmal, who used a special loop type tool devised by him to rescue the boy," informed an official.

Picture Credit: Republic World