Uttar Pradesh: 7 Doctors Ordered To Take Care Of Fatehpur DM's Cow; Order Copy Goes Viral

A big case of misuse of government resources and machinery has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur when a letter from the office of the District Chief Veterinary Officer, ordering a group of the government veterinary doctors to take care of the Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Aproova Dubey's cow went viral.

Notably, the Fatehpur Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Dr SK Tiwari has ordered seven doctors, one for each day of the week to look after the cow of the Fatehpur DM, IAS officer Aproova Dubey. Listing seven veterinary doctors for each day in the week, the CVO of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur in his circular said, "In order to treat the cow of the District Magistrate Madam, the duty of the following Veterinary Officers are imposed every morning and evening."

Not only do the doctors have to look after the DM's cow, but they also have to file a report of what they did each. In the circular issued, the CVO ordered Dr Dinesh Kumar to establish a connection with the doctors concerned and take the follow-up of what they did and then report to the office of CVO at 06:00 PM every day.

'Laxity is inexcusable': Fatehpur CVO

In the circular issued by Fatehpur's CVO Dr Tiwari, wherein if any listed doctor fails to be present on a day to look at the DM's cow, then there is a provision for another doctor who will take the charge of the absent one for that day. "Veterinary Dr Suresh Kumar Kannojiya will do the work of that day in the absence of any veterinary officer," the circular said. At the end of the circular, the CVO states, "Laxity in the said work is inexcusable."

It is pertinent to mention that the circular which clearly shows misuse of the government resources was issued on June 9 and is going viral on the internet.