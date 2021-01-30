Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed In Tragic Road Accident, UP CM Approves Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

After 7 people were killed and more than 25 were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Agra highway Kundarki Police station area on Friday late night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and also prayer for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Moradabad Tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को हादसे में घायल लोगों का समुचित उपचार कराने के निर्देश देते हुए उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना की है। उन्होंने दुर्घटना में घायलों को ₹50 हजार एवं मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹02-02 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 30, 2021

Yogi Aditynath's Officer (CMO) on Saturday informed that the Chief Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Apart from this, CMO also informed that a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to those severely injured. The Uttar Pradesh CM on Saturday morning directed the district officials to visit the accident location. Taking stock of the tragic accident, the UP CM has directed the concerned officials to increase police patrolling in the area to avoid any further accidents.

Moradabad Tragedy: 7 killed, more than 25 injured

On Friday late night due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 7 people were killed and more than 25 were injured in a tragic road accident near Kundarki Police station area at Moradabad Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the accident took place due to a heavy collision between a mini bus and canter truck. Further details about the accident are awaited.

