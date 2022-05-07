Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 7 People Killed In Road Accident In Mathura; CM Yogi Expresses Grief

In an unfortunate incident, seven were reported dead in a road accident that occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in the early hours of Saturday, May 7.

In an unfortunate incident, seven people were reported dead in a road accident that occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in the early hours of Saturday, May 7. According to the latest updates, the condition of the injured is reported to be critical. As per sources, there were a total of nine people in the car while the incident happened. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

SP (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI, "Three women, three men & one child died on spot while another child & a man are hospitalised. They were going to a wedding in Noida."

Responding to the development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the death of 7 people in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway. CM Yogi also directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

The UP CMO wrote on Twitter, "Yogi Adityanth has expressed deep grief over the death of people in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura district. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families". 

In a similar incident in February last year, seven people were killed in a road accident on the same expressway. The incident transpired when the family was on their way to visit a religious place in Mathura and a truck overturned after its tyre burst and the Innova rammed into the truck.

The deceased were identified as Manoj, 45, wife Babita, 40, and sons Abhay, 18, and Hemant, 16. While Madhuri, 14, and Tanu, 11, were two other relatives besides the driver Rakesh.

