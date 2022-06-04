Uttar Pradesh: 8 Dead, 15 Injured In Hapur Chemical Factory Boiler Blast; Probe Underway

Eight people died and 15 others were injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory named Ruhi Chemical in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday, June 4, afternoon. The factory is located in the Dholana area of the district.

"A total of 15 people were injured and 8 died in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. The injured are being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," said Hapur IG Praveen Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office informed. "The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help," PM Modi said.

UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta tweeted, "May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Over 150 workers fall sick after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

In a similar chemical factory related incident, over 150 women working in Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Visakhapatnam, fell sick after a suspected ammonia gas leak from a chemical factory on Friday, June 3. No casualties were reported.

The gas reportedly leaked from Porus Laboratories located outside the SEZ at Atchutapuram. Damaged scrubbers in the unit were likely to have caused the gas leak, officials said after a preliminary investigation.

While most of the workers suffered irritation in the eyes and nausea, only a few workers fell unconscious. They were rushed to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle. District Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali said that a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the incident.

