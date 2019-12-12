Uttar Pradesh: Accused Threatens Rape Survivor With 'Unnao-like' Fate

Just days after the death of the Unnao rape survivor, a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was allegedly threatened by the accused of the "same fate as the Unnao victim" who was set ablaze while she was on her way to court and later died while receiving treatment. The local police on Thursday stated that a hand-written note with a threat message was pasted outside the survivor's house.

"According to a complaint received in the Baraut police station, a hand-written pamphlet was pasted on the house of a rape victim that she will meet the same fate as that of the Unnao rape victim if she dares to give her statement," Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat Pratap Gopender Yadav said.

The police took immediate action and have arrested the accused who hails from the same village as the rape survivor. The cops have also provided security to the girl. "We have arrested the accused and are also providing security to the girl after we received the complaint. There is no problem with her security now," he added.

As per the police official, a complaint alleging rape was filed in July 2018, in Delhi by the victim and the cops had arrested the accused who was later granted bail. "The accused, Soran, who lives in the same village, was jailed by the police earlier but then got out on bail. The victim's father works as a driver in Delhi. Yesterday, when they returned to their house in the village they found the note pasted on the wall of their house," Yadav stated.

Fate of Unnao rape survivor

In a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on December 5 died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi the next day. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

(With inputs from ANI)