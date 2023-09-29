Uttar Pradesh Achieves 100% ODF Plus Status In All Villages Under SBM Gramin

Uttar Pradesh has reached a significant milestone in its commitment to cleanliness and sanitation, achieving 100% ODF Plus (Open Defecation Free Plus) status in all of its 95,767 villages under Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). This remarkable achievement was officially confirmed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in a press release on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh's journey towards this achievement gained remarkable momentum in the current financial year. As of January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages in the state had been declared ODF Plus. Commending the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Ministry stated, "Over 80,000 villages achieved ODF Plus status in the last 9 months and this accelerated pace resulted in timebound achievement of ODF Plus. Capacity building at Panchayat level and on-site handholding, were key factors for rapid implementation."

The Ministry provided a breakdown of Uttar Pradesh's ODF Plus status, revealing that of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages, 81,744 were ODF Plus Aspiring villages, which had arrangements for either Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management. An additional 10,217 villages were classified as ODF Plus Rising villages, boasting arrangements for both Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management. Furthermore, 3,806 villages were recognized as ODF Plus Model villages, which not only sustained their ODF status but also implemented both Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management, maintaining visual cleanliness and promoting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) messages.

In total, 15,649 villages in Uttar Pradesh now have arrangements for solid waste management, and a staggering 95,048 villages have implemented liquid waste management systems, contributing significantly to the state's overall sanitation infrastructure.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded this achievement saying, that the "New Uttar Pradesh" of the "New Bharat" have achieved 'ODF Plus' status. "A symbol of cleanliness, respect and safety, this achievement also underlines the increasing level of Ease of Living in the 'New Uttar Pradesh'," CM tweeted.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में आज स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) चरण II के तहत 'नए भारत' के 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के 100% गांवों ने 'ओडीएफ प्लस' का दर्जा हासिल कर लिया है। हमारे गांव खुले में शौच की शर्मनाक विवशता से पूर्णतः मुक्त हो गए हैं।



ODF Plus status

An ODF Plus Model village is one that sustains its ODF status, implementing both Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management, maintaining visual cleanliness, and promoting IEC messages.

The nationwide picture is also promising, with 4.4 lakh (75%) villages across India declaring themselves as ODF Plus, marking significant progress toward achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase II goals by 2024-25.