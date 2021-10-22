The Tricolor of the Indian flag was lit up in Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to commemorate India's 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone. Following the achievement, 100 monuments throughout India were lit up in tricolour, under the effort of the Archaeological Survey of India. The lighting is being done as a gesture of respect and appreciation for the corona warriors such as vaccinators, sanitation workers, paramedics, auxiliary workers, as well as police officers, who have worked tirelessly to combat the COVID pandemic.

Agra Fort lights up in colours of the Tricolour.



Under Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India are being illuminated in colours of the National flag on the day of the country achieving 100 crore Covid vaccination mark. pic.twitter.com/GPCrhguVS7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2021

Furthermore, as India passed the mark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged society to appreciate health professionals who protect people's lives without regard for their own. He made this statement while interacting with media from Lucknow's Saraswati Sishu Mandir. CM Yogi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "skilled leadership" and "committed health workers" for the 100-crore vaccination milestone.

During the interaction, UP CM went on to say that this mark will tremendously assist in the future in saving people's lives. He also warns that people need to be cautious in crowded locations since people are not aware when the virus may turn around and begin transmitting fast. Yogi reminded that this virus will be completely eradicated only by maintaining vigilance and attentiveness.

PM Modi applauded the130 crore Indians for achieving 100 cr vaccination mark

Further, PM Narendra Modi has also praised India for making history on Thursday, congratulating the country for reaching a milestone of 100 crore immunizations. He applauded the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, thanking physicians, nurses, and all those who struggled to achieve this milestone. When India crosses the 100-crore benchmark in COVID19 doses supply, the tricolour was hoisted at Red Fort as well as flags raised at North and South Blocks in Delhi. There were announcements about the achievement at railway stations, planes, and ships, the central government stated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, and Qutab Minar in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, and the unearthed ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar, and Dholavir are the some of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites which falls under the initiative to lit up 100 monuments to celebrate the achievement.

According to the COWIN site, 75% of all people have got the first dosage of the vaccination, and 31% have obtained both doses. Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662), and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915) are the states with the greatest dosages. While States such as Sikkim and Jharkhand have lagged behind in the immunisation campaign.

