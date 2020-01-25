Uttar Pradesh: All-women Protest Continues At Lucknow's Iconic Clock Tower

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the all-women protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued at Lucknow's Clock Tower on Saturday despite the attempt by the administration to end it.

A woman at the protest site, who has been there with her four-year-old child for days now, called the law to be against the tenets of the Indian Constitution and said, "Citizens across the country are on the streets protesting against the new law, which is against the very basic tenets of Indian Constitution. The country is in the hands of those who are trying to destroy India. We Muslim women have to take out our veil and come on to the streets to protect India''s democracy," she added.

"God has given us the power to protect our country from the fascist forces and we will keep fighting till the very end," another woman at the protest site was quoted saying.

READ | TMC women members in city sport mehendi with 'no CAA' slogan

All women protest at Clock Tower

The all-women protests have been going on for days at the Heritage Circle area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The protesters have continued to hold their ground despite repeated threats of eviction by the authorities.

A protester at the site said, "This law is 100 percent wrong. Those sitting in power presently should understand that this law has been negated by the people, so they should withdraw it. But the government is trying every possible trick to discredit the protesters by leveling baseless charges that we have taken money to protest. This is ridiculous."

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Women Protest against CAA & NRC by performing Yagna and Hawan

At the Lucknow's iconic clock tower, protesters can also be seen raising posters like, ''No to NRC'', ''Will not show papers'' written on them. The protesters at the site believe that they are 'thorn in the eyes of the government'.

Ever since the all-women protest against CAA and NRC began in Lucknow, some NGOs have handed out blankets, biscuits, and water to the protesters. The protesters also alleged the policemen of taking these things away from them. Despite having faced many problems and warnings to call off the protest from the administrative authorities, the protesters continue to stand firm on their grounds.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Community members attend meeting in support of CAA in Varanasi

READ | Akhilesh Yadav targets UP CM Yogi over planned inclusion of CAA in Lucknow Uni syllabus