Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC Rejects Mukhtar Ansari's Bail Plea In Ambulance Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court (HC) rejected the bail plea of the former five time BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in the Barabanki ambulance case. Notably, Ansari, booked in the case under the Gangster Act, is alleged to have forged documents to register an ambulance that transported him from the Ropar jail to a court in Mohali.

In March 2022, Ansari along with 12 others were booked under the Gangster Act in the ambulance case. "A case under the Gangsters Act has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Further investigation is underway," said Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki.

The UP police started the probe into the Ambulance case in March 2021 after it emerged the ambulance carrying former BSP MLA from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali had a registration number of Barabanki.

Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

In the primary probe, it was found that the voter ID cards, PAN cards used for registering the ambulance were forged. A case to the effect was filed in the Kotwali police station in Barabanki against former 5-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari and 12 accomplices on April 2.

Further investigation revealed forged signatures of one Dr Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital & Research Centre were used for registering the vehicle. Ansari's associates - Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid had gone to Dr Rai get her signatures on fake documents.

A charge sheet was filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using documents as genuine), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) apart from Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act against the said accused.

50 criminal cases filed ahainst Ansari in various states

Mukhtar Ansari is facing over 50 criminal cases against his name not only in Uttar Pradesh but in other states too. He has been shifted to various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow over extortion charges.

IMAGE: PTI