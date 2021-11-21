Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Two Rohingyas For Human Trafficking And Forgery

The Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) arrested two Rohingyas who were involved in facilitating illegal human trafficking from Bangladesh and Myanmar into India and sending them to European, Gulf and Southeast Asian countries after making their forged Indian passports.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jameel and Noor Ameen. They were nabbed from West Bengal's Kolkata. The recent arrest was made following the interrogation of four people who were arrested earlier, UP ATS said. The two has reportedly sent several Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to different nations using forged Hindu identities. The accused also used to blackmail them to extort money by threatening to disclose their real identities to officials.

Four Held for human trafficking

In October, the UP ATS had arrested four people, including three Bangladeshis, who were allegedly part of an illegal human trafficking syndicate. The gang would illegally bring people from Bangladesh and Myanmar and get them Indian identification cards. These foreigners also adopted Hindu names and travelled abroad on the basis of their new-formed identity,

"The ATS had been getting inputs about such a human trafficking network involving people from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The ATS had received an input that one such member of the gang would be travelling with three foreigners from Kolkata to Delhi on the Rajdhani Express on Tuesday," the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

"They were intercepted at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station (near Varanasi) and brought to Lucknow for questioning where they were arrested later after their identities appeared suspected," it added.

The accused were identified as Bengal's Mithun Mandal (23) and three Bangladeshi nationals Shaon Ahmed (25), Momin-ur Islam (24) and Mehndi Hasan (23). Three Indian passports, four Aadhaar cards, three voter Ids, 12 ATM cards were seized from their possession.

Image: Republic