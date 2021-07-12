Uttar Pradesh: ATS Continues Raids Across State After Arresting 2 Al Qaeda Terrorists

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two terrorists associated with the Al-Qaeda and is set to produce them before the court on Monday. The operation is still underway across UP to nab the associates of the arrested terrorists. In addition, it was also learnt that the terrorists used to visit Kanpur in order to recruit more individuals in the module. Moreover, the module that was busted is being termed as the 'Do it yourself' (DIY) module that was formed in order to carry out terror attacks in India.

Terror module busted by UP ATS

According to reports, the network of the module is said to be big as the police have informed that more arrests are expected in the case. The ATS is interrogating 3 persons from Kanpur while raids are also underway in other districts including Sambhal where one person is expected to be arrested. Moreover, a link to Saharanpur has also been found out by the authorities investigating the case.

The arrested terrorists used to visit Kanpur regularly to meet a person and hold regular meetings. So far, the ATS has recovered several maps of areas around the Ram Mandir site. In addition, maps of Kashi, Mathura and Gorakhpur have also been recovered by the ATS. Following this, a high alert has been raised in Uttar Pradesh and security detail has been strengthened near Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

As a part of additional measures, a high alert has been raised near the Nepal border and checking has been enhanced. In addition, the police is also expected to push for remand custody of the arrested terrorists. Moreover, family members of the arrested persons are also being questioned by the authorities.

'Terrorists were in touch with foreign handlers through Telegram'

Reports further revealed that the terrorists were in touch with their foreign handlers through Telegram. Therefore, their WhatsApp and Telegram chats are being monitored by the investigating authorities. Among other things that the ATS has seized includes laptops, documents including papers that were burned. So far, it is being learnt that the arrested terrorists were in touch with other persons from various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

'Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists planned serial attacks in Lucknow': UP ATS

The two individuals were arrested by the UP ATS after a raid at their home in Lucknow's Kakori area. In a statement, ATS said that they got information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. As per the ATS, terror-module Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was set up to carry out the attacks.

"The chiefs of Al Qaeda's UP module are Minaz, Masiruddin, Shakeel. They got instructions from Halmindi to plan serial blasts, human bombs, at various places in Uttar Pradesh and iconic/populated places of Lucknow before August 15." the ATS informed

The ATS also arrested Minaz Ahmed, a resident of Ring Road, Dubagga, Lucknow. During the raids, IED, pistol, explosive materials were recovered. Another team of ATS raided Masiruddin, a resident of Sitapur Road, Lucknow. Large quantities of explosives were recovered from his house, the ATS said. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir police have also been informed after the development and links with terror activities in Kashmir has also come forward. The latest development in Uttar Pradesh comes amid the backdrop of NIA raids conducted on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after two terrorists were neutralised. The NIA detained five people over terror links.