Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs JeM Terrorist Allegedly Tasked With Targeting Nupur Sharma

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS), on Friday, nabbed a terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur averting a major crisis ahead of Independence Day. The terrorist, identified as Mohammed Nadeem, is said to have links with two major terror outfits-- Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan. According to the UP ATS, he was reportedly assigned the task of killing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and was in direct contact with members of JeM to discuss the plan.

Uttar Pradesh | Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM & TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma: UP ATS https://t.co/o9EUvPObyh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2022

Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of the BJP, got embroiled in controversy for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed which triggered mass protests across India. Major Islamic countries from the Middle East also raised objections against her comments, following which the BJP suspended her from the party.

After the recent arrest from Saharanpur, Republic has learnt that the UP ATS also recovered some documents as well as chats and voice messages about the action plans prepared for the alleged task of killing Sharma. According to preliminary investigations, the terrorist has been in touch with various terrorist organisations since 2018, proofs of which were gathered through social media.

Notably, this is the second arrest that came to the fore in regards to the BJP spokesperson. Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a 24-year-old Pakistani man from the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. Following the arrest, he admitted to having crossed the border with the intention to kill Nupur Sharma. Two knives, along with some documents were recovered from his possession.

Relief for Nupur Sharma

Amid growing threats to her life, Sharma received some relief after the Supreme Court ordered the clubbing of all FIRs registered against her across India and transfer them to Delhi. The bench headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala of the SC said, "The telecast dated May 26, 2022 has led to the registration of various FIRs against the petitioner in various parts of the country. We are consolidating the FIRs in view of a grave circumstance. We were of the view that it is for the High Court to quash the FIRs". Read more about the SC's decision here.